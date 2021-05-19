Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund
Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund

The joint Senate and House of Representatives on Police Affairs, on Wednesday, approved the N74 billion budget for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund ( ...

6 hours ago
