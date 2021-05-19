Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man seeks help to locate family of Nigerian lady who is seriously sick in Libya
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Libya based man, Aliu Mohammed from Kogi State is trying to locate the family of a Nigerian lady identified as Kehinde. According to the information he posted on Facebook on Wednesday, May 18, the lady said to be from Oyo State is critically ill in ...

