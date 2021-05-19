Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Okpekpe 10km International Road Race Returns May 2022
Complete Sports  - The eighth edition of the Okpekpe international 10km road race will hold in May 2022 in Okpekpe, Edo state of Nigeria, the organiser, Pamodzi Sports Marketing has announced.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 INEC Chairman Holds Emergency Meeting With RECs, Condemns Arson Of State Offices - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
2 Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 FG approves N805.7m to enhance security at EFCC headquarters - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
6 Dangote truck caught with 600 smuggled rice, three arrested - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
9 Buhari Assures Investors Of Stable Fiscal Policies, Urges More Training, Employment Of Youths - PUO Reports, 19 hours ago
10 Lagos set to replace burnt Igbosere High Court with digitalized Courts - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
