UK vows to reject visa applications of Nigerians who disrupt 2023 elections

UK vows to reject visa applications of Nigerians who disrupt 2023 elections

The United Kingdom has vowed to reject the visa applications of any Nigerian who is found guilty of electoral violence Read More >>

... Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogUK vows to reject visa applications of Nigerians who disrupt 2023 electionsThe United Kingdom has vowed to reject the visa applications of any Nigerian who is found guilty of electoral violence Read More >>...



News Credibility Score: 99%