NLC Bow To El-Rufai, Suspends Ongoing Kaduna Warning Strike
News photo Mandy News  - Despite their five days warning strike in Kaduna State, the Nigeria Labour Congress has bowed low – to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai by calling off the strike.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

