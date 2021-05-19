Post News
News at a Glance
NLC Bow To El-Rufai, Suspends Ongoing Kaduna Warning Strike
Mandy News
- Despite their five days warning strike in Kaduna State, the Nigeria Labour Congress has bowed low – to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai by calling off the strike.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
NLC Suspends 5-Day Warning Strike In Kaduna The Kaduna State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its 5-day warning strike over anti-labour practices of the state government under Governor Nasir el-Rufai @elrufai
Channels Television:
FULL VIDEO: NLC Suspends Warning Strike In Kaduna
Signal:
NLC Suspends Strike in Kaduna
The Street Journal:
Labour Suspends 5 Days Warning Strike In Kaduna
CKN Nigeria:
NLC Calls Off Kaduna Strike After 3 Days
Pulse Nigeria:
NLC suspends Kaduna strike
The Eagle Online:
NLC suspends warning strike in Kaduna
Republican Nigeria:
Labour suspends 5-days warning strike in Kaduna
News Probe:
NLC Suspends Strike In Kaduna
More Picks
1
Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
2
Singer Jason Derulo welcomes his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes, a baby boy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
EPL: Kelechi Iheanacho makes history as Chelsea defeat Leicester City 2-1 -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
5
Bandits take over Nigerian Army land in Niger as strange chopper hovers villages -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
7
Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
Tems Peaks as the Number 1 Artiste on Billboard's Next Big Sound -
Not Just OK,
20 hours ago
9
NLC Bow To El-Rufai, Suspends Ongoing Kaduna Warning Strike -
Mandy News,
7 hours ago
10
"Mummy you're an ashawo. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
