Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Celebrating the Guild, inspiring the living, and honouring the departed [opinion]
News photo Vanguard News  - By Lanre Idowu Sixty years ago, on Saturday, May 20, 1961, the Nigerian Guild of Editors was born, a child of great hope at the old National Press Club located then at Abibu Oki in the heart of Lagos. It was named the Guild of Newspaper Editors of ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Guild at 60, inspiring the living, honouring the dead Nigerian Tribune:
The Guild at 60, inspiring the living, honouring the dead
The Guild at 60, inspiring the living, honouring the dead The Guardian:
The Guild at 60, inspiring the living, honouring the dead
The Guild at 60, inspiring the living, honouring the dead The Nation:
The Guild at 60, inspiring the living, honouring the dead
The Guild At 60, Inspiring The Living, Honouring The Dead Leadership:
The Guild At 60, Inspiring The Living, Honouring The Dead
Celebrating The Guild, Inspiring The Living, And Honouring The Departed [opinion] The Street Journal:
Celebrating The Guild, Inspiring The Living, And Honouring The Departed [opinion]


   More Picks
1 INEC Chairman Holds Emergency Meeting With RECs, Condemns Arson Of State Offices - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
2 Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 11 hours ago
4 IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
7 Buhari Assures Investors Of Stable Fiscal Policies, Urges More Training, Employment Of Youths - PUO Reports, 18 hours ago
8 NLC Bow To El-Rufai, Suspends Ongoing Kaduna Warning Strike - Mandy News, 13 hours ago
9 Buhari’s former in-law speaks: ICPC declared me wanted without inviting me - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
10 "Mummy you're an ashawo. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info