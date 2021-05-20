Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dangote truck caught with 600 smuggled rice, three arrested
News photo The Punch  - Dangote truck caught with 600 smuggled rice, three arrested

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dangote truck arrested with 600 bags of smuggled rice in Ogun Daily Post:
Dangote truck arrested with 600 bags of smuggled rice in Ogun
600 Bags Of Smuggled Rice Discovered In Dangote Truck Biz Watch Nigeria:
600 Bags Of Smuggled Rice Discovered In Dangote Truck
Drama As Dangote Truck Is Caught With 600 Smuggled Rice, Three Arrested In Ogun Gist 36:
Drama As Dangote Truck Is Caught With 600 Smuggled Rice, Three Arrested In Ogun
Dangote truck arrested with 600 bags of smuggled rice in Ogun Newzandar News:
Dangote truck arrested with 600 bags of smuggled rice in Ogun
Drama As Dangote Truck Is Caught With 600 Smuggled Rice, Three Arrested In Ogun Tori News:
Drama As Dangote Truck Is Caught With 600 Smuggled Rice, Three Arrested In Ogun


   More Picks
1 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 21 hours ago
2 Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 Nigerian woman and her 16-year-old daughter brutally murdered by male flatmate after botched rape attempt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Tems Peaks as the Number 1 Artiste on Billboard's Next Big Sound - Not Just OK, 1 day ago
5 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 NLC Bow To El-Rufai, Suspends Ongoing Kaduna Warning Strike - Mandy News, 12 hours ago
7 Buhari’s former in-law speaks: ICPC declared me wanted without inviting me - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
8 "Mummy you're an ashawo. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Woman celebrates living with HIV for 22 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Lagos set to replace burnt Igbosere High Court with digitalized Courts - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info