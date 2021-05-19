Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FEC approves N805.7m to beef up security at EFCC headquatres
Vanguard News  -   The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N805.7 million for the purchase equipment to enhance security at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters, Abuja. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, briefed ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FEC approves N805.7m to beef up security at EFCC headquatres The Guardian:
FEC approves N805.7m to beef up security at EFCC headquatres
FEC approves N805.7m to beef up security at EFCC headquatres News Diary Online:
FEC approves N805.7m to beef up security at EFCC headquatres
FEC approves N805.7m to beef up security at EFCC headquarters The Eagle Online:
FEC approves N805.7m to beef up security at EFCC headquarters
FEC Approves N805.7m To Beef Up Security At EFCC Headquarters The New Diplomat:
FEC Approves N805.7m To Beef Up Security At EFCC Headquarters
FEC approves N805m to procure security equipment for EFCC headquarters Within Nigeria:
FEC approves N805m to procure security equipment for EFCC headquarters


   More Picks
1 INEC Chairman Holds Emergency Meeting With RECs, Condemns Arson Of State Offices - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
2 Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 11 hours ago
4 IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 'It's part of 2021 budget' -- DMO clarifies Buhari's $6bn loan request - The Cable, 23 hours ago
6 Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
7 Buhari Assures Investors Of Stable Fiscal Policies, Urges More Training, Employment Of Youths - PUO Reports, 18 hours ago
8 NLC Bow To El-Rufai, Suspends Ongoing Kaduna Warning Strike - Mandy News, 13 hours ago
9 Buhari’s former in-law speaks: ICPC declared me wanted without inviting me - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
10 "Mummy you're an ashawo. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info