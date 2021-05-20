Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Heartbroken Don Jazzy finally reacts to A$AP relationship with Rihanna (Video)
Gist Reel  - Veteran Nigerian singer and music executive, Don Jazzy has reacted to the love affair between American rapper, A$AP Rocky and singer Rihanna.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photostory: Rapper, A$AP Rocky Finally Confirms Romance With Rihanna The Punch:
Photostory: Rapper, A$AP Rocky Finally Confirms Romance With Rihanna
Don Jazzy reacts as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with Rihanna (video) Yaba Left Online:
Don Jazzy reacts as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with Rihanna (video)
Heartbroken Don Jazzy finally reacts to A$AP relationship with Rihanna (Video) Newzandar News:
Heartbroken Don Jazzy finally reacts to A$AP relationship with Rihanna (Video)
Don Jazzy reacts to Asap Rocky confirming his relationship with Rihanna » Mp3 Bullet:
Don Jazzy reacts to Asap Rocky confirming his relationship with Rihanna »
Naija Diary:
Heartbroken Don Jazzy Reacts After ASAP Rocky Confirmed His Relationship With Rihanna


   More Picks
1 INEC Chairman Holds Emergency Meeting With RECs, Condemns Arson Of State Offices - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
2 Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 FG approves N805.7m to enhance security at EFCC headquarters - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
6 Dangote truck caught with 600 smuggled rice, three arrested - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 3 hours ago
9 Buhari Assures Investors Of Stable Fiscal Policies, Urges More Training, Employment Of Youths - PUO Reports, 19 hours ago
10 Lagos set to replace burnt Igbosere High Court with digitalized Courts - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info