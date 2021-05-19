Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Davido, Don Jazzy lament state of Nigeria
Daily Post  - Mavin producer, Don Jazzy and Davido have taken to social media lamenting the state of the nation. This is not the first time the entertainers would be vocal about the issues affecting Nigerians under this present administration.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

