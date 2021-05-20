Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Uncertainty over Shekau's whereabout as ISWAP runs rampage in Sambisa Forest
News photo Vanguard News  - The ARMED group suspected to be members of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday killed Abubakar Shekau, the leader ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rival Group Kills Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Takes Over Sambisa Forest Daily Times:
Rival Group Kills Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Takes Over Sambisa Forest
Uncertainty Over Shekau’s Whereabout as ISWAP Runs Rampage in Sambisa Forest Signal:
Uncertainty Over Shekau’s Whereabout as ISWAP Runs Rampage in Sambisa Forest
Shekau Blows Himself Up As ISWAP Capture Sambisa Independent:
Shekau Blows Himself Up As ISWAP Capture Sambisa
Uncertainty Over Shekau’s Whereabout As ISWAP Runs Rampage In Sambisa Forest The Street Journal:
Uncertainty Over Shekau’s Whereabout As ISWAP Runs Rampage In Sambisa Forest
Shekau Commits Suicide As ISWAP Captures Sambisa Forest – Report News Break:
Shekau Commits Suicide As ISWAP Captures Sambisa Forest – Report
Shekau commits suicide as ISWAP occupies Sambisa forest MetroStar Nigeria:
Shekau commits suicide as ISWAP occupies Sambisa forest
Abubakar Shekau Allegedly Dies As Boko Haram And ISWAP Members Clash In Sambisa Forest Republican Nigeria:
Abubakar Shekau Allegedly Dies As Boko Haram And ISWAP Members Clash In Sambisa Forest


   More Picks
1 FG approves N805.7m to enhance security at EFCC headquarters - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 INEC Chairman Holds Emergency Meeting With RECs, Condemns Arson Of State Offices - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
3 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 Dangote truck caught with 600 smuggled rice, three arrested - The Punch, 10 hours ago
5 Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 Alleged fraud: Movie producer and 19 others arrested for in Calabar (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 5 hours ago
9 2023 elections: INEC announces date for resumption of continuous voter registration - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info