Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari approves four airports as special economic zones
News photo The Punch  - The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has approved four airports in Nigeria as Special Economic Zones.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari approves Lagos, Abuja airports as special economic zones Premium Times:
Buhari approves Lagos, Abuja airports as special economic zones
President Buhari approves four airports as Special Economic Zones Top Naija:
President Buhari approves four airports as Special Economic Zones
Buhari approves four airports in Nigeria as Special Economic Zones News Wire NGR:
Buhari approves four airports in Nigeria as Special Economic Zones
Buhari approves four airports as special economic zones Within Nigeria:
Buhari approves four airports as special economic zones
Buhari approves four airports as special economic zones Nigeria Breaking News:
Buhari approves four airports as special economic zones


   More Picks
1 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 10 hours ago
3 Nigerians react as video of NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo marrying a woman who isn't Ehi Ogbebor is shared online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River - Daily Nigerian, 4 hours ago
5 Alleged assault: NBC invites Ordinary President for questioning, says ‘we can’t overlook this’ - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
6 Actress, Yvonne Jegede hints at finding love again in interesting question asked on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria Governors’ Forum pledge to implement fiscal sustainability plan - National Accord, 12 hours ago
8 “Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) - Correct Kid, 3 hours ago
9 Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards - The Cable, 5 hours ago
10 They should've won the show: Reactions as Ultimate Love Ikye and Theresa engaged - Legit, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info