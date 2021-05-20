Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel
News photo Top Naija  - There are reports of ongoing violence at the Oshodi area of Lagos State after hoodlums allegedly killed a Nigerian Air Force personnel. The incident happened around Mosafejo area of Oshodi but tension has spilled to other part.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

