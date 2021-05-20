Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star's death: source
News photo The Guardian  - Seven people under investigation over the November death of Argentine footballing legend Diego Maradona face charges of premeditated murder, AFP has learned from a judicial source.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Maradona Doctors Face Premeditated Murder Charge Over Star’s Death Channels Television:
Maradona Doctors Face Premeditated Murder Charge Over Star’s Death
Maradona Doctors Face Premeditated Murder Charge Over Star The Street Journal:
Maradona Doctors Face Premeditated Murder Charge Over Star's Death: Source
Maradona’s Doctors Face Premeditated Murder Charge Over Star’s Death TV360 Nigeria:
Maradona’s Doctors Face Premeditated Murder Charge Over Star’s Death
Maradona Doctors Face Premeditated Murder Charge Over Star’s Death The New Diplomat:
Maradona Doctors Face Premeditated Murder Charge Over Star’s Death
Diego Maradona Doctors To Face 25 Years Imprisonment For Murder | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Diego Maradona Doctors To Face 25 Years Imprisonment For Murder | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 10 hours ago
3 Nigerians react as video of NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo marrying a woman who isn't Ehi Ogbebor is shared online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River - Daily Nigerian, 4 hours ago
5 Alleged assault: NBC invites Ordinary President for questioning, says ‘we can’t overlook this’ - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
6 Actress, Yvonne Jegede hints at finding love again in interesting question asked on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria Governors’ Forum pledge to implement fiscal sustainability plan - National Accord, 12 hours ago
8 “Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) - Correct Kid, 3 hours ago
9 Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards - The Cable, 5 hours ago
10 They should've won the show: Reactions as Ultimate Love Ikye and Theresa engaged - Legit, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info