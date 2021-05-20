Actress, Yvonne Jegede hints at finding love again in interesting question asked on Twitter







The actress was married to Olakunle Fawole, aka Abounce, and they share a Linda Ikeji Blog - Yvonne Jegede has asked an interesting question about finding love again after splitting from a spouse.The actress was married to Olakunle Fawole, aka Abounce, and they share a



News Credibility Score: 99%