Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress, Yvonne Jegede hints at finding love again in interesting question asked on Twitter
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Yvonne Jegede has asked an interesting question about finding love again after splitting from a spouse.

 

The actress was married to Olakunle Fawole, aka Abounce, and they share a

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress, Yvonne Jegede hints at finding love again in cryptic post Yaba Left Online:
Actress, Yvonne Jegede hints at finding love again in cryptic post
Has actress, Yvonne Jegede, found love again? Ripples Nigeria:
Has actress, Yvonne Jegede, found love again?
Naija Diary:
Actress, Yvonne Jegede Hints At Finding Love Again In Interesting Question Asked On Twitter
Actress Yvonne Jegede Hints At Being In A Relationship Again Republican Nigeria:
Actress Yvonne Jegede Hints At Being In A Relationship Again
Actress Yvonne Jegede Hints At Being In A Relationship Again Tori News:
Actress Yvonne Jegede Hints At Being In A Relationship Again
Actress Yvonne Jegede hints at finding love again - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Actress Yvonne Jegede hints at finding love again - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 FG approves N805.7m to enhance security at EFCC headquarters - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 INEC Chairman Holds Emergency Meeting With RECs, Condemns Arson Of State Offices - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
3 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 Dangote truck caught with 600 smuggled rice, three arrested - The Punch, 10 hours ago
5 Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 Alleged fraud: Movie producer and 19 others arrested for in Calabar (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 5 hours ago
9 2023 elections: INEC announces date for resumption of continuous voter registration - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info