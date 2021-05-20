Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No plan to scrap Education programmes in Nigerian universities — Okebukola
The Eagle Online  - This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Okebukola, a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission and Chairman, Governing Council of the National Open University of Nigerian.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘No plan to scrap education programmes in varsities’ The Guardian:
‘No plan to scrap education programmes in varsities’
No plan to Scrap education programmes in universities says Okebukola Vanguard News:
No plan to Scrap education programmes in universities says Okebukola
Okebukola: No plan to scrap some university undergraduate programmes The Nation:
Okebukola: No plan to scrap some university undergraduate programmes
No Plan To Scrap Education Programmes In Varsities – Okebukola Leadership:
No Plan To Scrap Education Programmes In Varsities – Okebukola
No Plan To Scrap Education Programmes In Universities Says Okebukola The Street Journal:
No Plan To Scrap Education Programmes In Universities Says Okebukola


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: NCDC records 43 new cases, 36 recoveries - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
2 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 23 hours ago
3 Battered kidnap victim shares her horrific experience in the kidnappers' den, including watching other victims get brutally killed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Reps Demand Halt Of Electricity Tariff Hike, Kick Against Liability Transfer - Leadership, 14 hours ago
5 Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 “Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) - Correct Kid, 16 hours ago
7 Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards - The Cable, 19 hours ago
8 Alleged internet fraud: EFCC arrests Lagos club owner, 14 others - The Nation, 18 hours ago
9 Alleged assault: NBC invites Ordinary President for questioning, says ‘we can’t overlook this’ - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
10 Tiwa Savage stunned as fan tattoos name on chest - The Nation, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info