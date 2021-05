Rival Group kills Boko Haram leader, Shekau, takes over Sambisa Forest Effiezy - Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Boko Haram, also known as Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah Lid Da’wah Wa’l-Jihad (JAS), was killed by an armed group accused of being part of the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP.



