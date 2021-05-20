Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged assault: NBC invites Ordinary President for questioning, says ‘we can’t overlook this’
Daily Nigerian  - The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has invited Ahmed Isah, the Chief Executive Officer of Human Rights Radio, over an alleged assault.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alleged assault: NBC invites Ahmed Isah, CEO, Human rights radio The Nation:
Alleged assault: NBC invites Ahmed Isah, CEO, Human rights radio
NBC Invites Brekete Family Host Over Assault Saga Information Nigeria:
NBC Invites Brekete Family Host Over Assault Saga
NBC to quiz radio presenter over assault on interviewee Ripples Nigeria:
NBC to quiz radio presenter over assault on interviewee
Alleged assault: NBC invites Ahmed Isah, CEO, Human rights radio News Diary Online:
Alleged assault: NBC invites Ahmed Isah, CEO, Human rights radio
Alleged assault: NBC invites Ahmed Isah, CEO, Human rights radio Prompt News:
Alleged assault: NBC invites Ahmed Isah, CEO, Human rights radio
NBC invites Human Rights Radio boss Ahmed Isah over assault Pulse Nigeria:
NBC invites Human Rights Radio boss Ahmed Isah over assault
Alleged assault: NBC invites Ahmed Isah, CEO, Human rights radio The News Guru:
Alleged assault: NBC invites Ahmed Isah, CEO, Human rights radio
NBC invites Brekete Family host over assault controversy Within Nigeria:
NBC invites Brekete Family host over assault controversy
NBC Invites Ahmed Isah For Questioning Over Alleged Assault Global Village Extra:
NBC Invites Ahmed Isah For Questioning Over Alleged Assault


   More Picks
1 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 10 hours ago
3 Nigerians react as video of NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo marrying a woman who isn't Ehi Ogbebor is shared online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River - Daily Nigerian, 4 hours ago
5 Alleged assault: NBC invites Ordinary President for questioning, says ‘we can’t overlook this’ - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
6 Actress, Yvonne Jegede hints at finding love again in interesting question asked on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria Governors’ Forum pledge to implement fiscal sustainability plan - National Accord, 12 hours ago
8 “Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) - Correct Kid, 3 hours ago
9 Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards - The Cable, 5 hours ago
10 They should've won the show: Reactions as Ultimate Love Ikye and Theresa engaged - Legit, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info