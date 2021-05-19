Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

South-East doesn’t want war, secession – Umahi speaks on Biafra agitation
Daily Post  - Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi, has declared that the South-East does not want war nor the split of Nigeria, a position against the demand for Biafra nation.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 FG approves N805.7m to enhance security at EFCC headquarters - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 INEC Chairman Holds Emergency Meeting With RECs, Condemns Arson Of State Offices - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
3 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 Dangote truck caught with 600 smuggled rice, three arrested - The Punch, 10 hours ago
5 Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 Alleged fraud: Movie producer and 19 others arrested for in Calabar (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 5 hours ago
9 2023 elections: INEC announces date for resumption of continuous voter registration - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
