Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Baba Ijesha: ‘Have mercy’, Elesho begs Princess
The Punch
- Baba Ijesha: ‘Have mercy’, Elesho begs Princess
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Igbere TV News:
Baba Ijesha: Veteran Actor, Adewale Elesho Begs Princess To ‘Have Mercy’ (Video)
Independent:
Please Forgive Baba Ijesha-Elesho Pleads With Princess
The News Guru:
Baba Ijesha: ‘Temper justice with mercy’, Elesho tells Princess
PM News:
ANTP President, Elesho begs Princess to forgive Baba Ijesha
Top Naija:
ANTP President, Adewale Elesho appeals to Princess to forgive Baba Ijesha [VIDEO]
FL Vibe:
”Please forgive Baba Ijesha and temper justice with mercy”- Actor Adewale Elesho begs Princess (Video)
More Picks
1
FG approves N805.7m to enhance security at EFCC headquarters -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
2
INEC Chairman Holds Emergency Meeting With RECs, Condemns Arson Of State Offices -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
3
Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
4
Dangote truck caught with 600 smuggled rice, three arrested -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
5
Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
6
Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
7
Alleged fraud: Movie producer and 19 others arrested for in Calabar (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel -
Top Naija,
5 hours ago
9
2023 elections: INEC announces date for resumption of continuous voter registration -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
