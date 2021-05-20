Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Baba Ijesha: ‘Have mercy’, Elesho begs Princess
News photo The Punch  - Baba Ijesha: ‘Have mercy’, Elesho begs Princess

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Baba Ijesha: Veteran Actor, Adewale Elesho Begs Princess To ‘Have Mercy’ (Video) Igbere TV News:
Baba Ijesha: Veteran Actor, Adewale Elesho Begs Princess To ‘Have Mercy’ (Video)
Please Forgive Baba Ijesha-Elesho Pleads With Princess Independent:
Please Forgive Baba Ijesha-Elesho Pleads With Princess
Baba Ijesha: ‘Temper justice with mercy’, Elesho tells Princess The News Guru:
Baba Ijesha: ‘Temper justice with mercy’, Elesho tells Princess
ANTP President, Elesho begs Princess to forgive Baba Ijesha PM News:
ANTP President, Elesho begs Princess to forgive Baba Ijesha
ANTP President, Adewale Elesho appeals to Princess to forgive Baba Ijesha [VIDEO] Top Naija:
ANTP President, Adewale Elesho appeals to Princess to forgive Baba Ijesha [VIDEO]
”Please forgive Baba Ijesha and temper justice with mercy”- Actor Adewale Elesho begs Princess (Video) FL Vibe:
”Please forgive Baba Ijesha and temper justice with mercy”- Actor Adewale Elesho begs Princess (Video)


   More Picks
1 FG approves N805.7m to enhance security at EFCC headquarters - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 INEC Chairman Holds Emergency Meeting With RECs, Condemns Arson Of State Offices - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
3 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 Dangote truck caught with 600 smuggled rice, three arrested - The Punch, 10 hours ago
5 Fredrick Nwabufo: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 Alleged fraud: Movie producer and 19 others arrested for in Calabar (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 5 hours ago
9 2023 elections: INEC announces date for resumption of continuous voter registration - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info