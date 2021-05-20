Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bad news for Delta as Malami rules out sharing Ibori loot with the state
News photo Legit  - Abubakar Malami ruled out accommodating Delta state in the spending of £4.2 million recovered looted funds associated with the family members of a James Ibori.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 10 hours ago
3 Nigerians react as video of NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo marrying a woman who isn't Ehi Ogbebor is shared online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River - Daily Nigerian, 4 hours ago
5 Alleged assault: NBC invites Ordinary President for questioning, says ‘we can’t overlook this’ - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
6 Actress, Yvonne Jegede hints at finding love again in interesting question asked on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria Governors’ Forum pledge to implement fiscal sustainability plan - National Accord, 12 hours ago
8 “Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) - Correct Kid, 3 hours ago
9 Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards - The Cable, 5 hours ago
10 They should've won the show: Reactions as Ultimate Love Ikye and Theresa engaged - Legit, 11 hours ago
