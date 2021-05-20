Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Workers' strike: Father of two-day old baby in incubator denies Kaduna State Govt's claim that nurses disconnected oxygen supply (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Father of a newborn baby in incubator has denied claim by the Kaduna State Government that nurses disconnected their child's oxygen supply to join the labour strike.

 

 Additional Sources

NTA:
Parents refute the claim on Oxygen Mask. Parents of the child on an oxygen mask which was allegedly removed from the Child at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna during the NLC strike denies the claim saying the baby is hale and hearty.
Kaduna nurses deny removing oxygen from 2-day-old baby Daily Nigerian:
Kaduna nurses deny removing oxygen from 2-day-old baby
Salone:
UPDATE – Kaduna: Oxygen Wasn’t Removed From Our Baby – Parents
Authentic News Daily:
It’s Unfounded Allegation We Removed Oxygen From Baby – Kaduna Nurses
Governor El-Rufai Lied, Oxygen Wasn Tori News:
Governor El-Rufai Lied, Oxygen Wasn't Removed From Our Baby - Parents


