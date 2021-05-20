Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Marriott Hotels Debuts in Nigeria With Opening of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja
Pulse Nigeria
- Marriott International, Inc.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Marriott hotels debut in Lagos
Vanguard News:
Former Nigeria Presidents, others witness opening of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja
The Street Journal:
Former Nigeria Presidents, Others Witness Opening Of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja
Investor King:
Marriott Hotels Debuts in Nigeria With Opening of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja | Investors King
Maritime First Newspaper:
New paradise, Lagos Marriott Hotel berths in Ikeja
More Picks
1
Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel -
Top Naija,
20 hours ago
2
Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River -
Daily Nigerian,
15 hours ago
3
Battered kidnap victim shares her horrific experience in the kidnappers' den, including watching other victims get brutally killed (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Davido, Don Jazzy lament state of Nigeria -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
Oduduwa, Biafra Republics Coming Soon, Nnamdi Kanu Says -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
6
“Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) -
Correct Kid,
13 hours ago
7
Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards -
The Cable,
16 hours ago
8
Alleged assault: NBC invites Ordinary President for questioning, says ‘we can’t overlook this’ -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
9
Tiwa Savage stunned as fan tattoos name on chest -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
10
Nigeria Governors’ Forum pledge to implement fiscal sustainability plan -
National Accord,
23 hours ago
