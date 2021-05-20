Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River
Daily Nigerian
- The Anti-Human TraffickingChild Labour Unit of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, in Cross River, has arrested a suspected child trafficker, Imabong Aniefiok-Samuel with a five-day old baby boy.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
NIS arrests suspected child trafficker with 5-day old baby
PM News:
Child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River
News Diary Online:
NIS arrests suspected child trafficker with 5-day old baby
See Naija:
Child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River
Newzandar News:
NIS arrests suspected child trafficker with 5-day old baby
Republican Nigeria:
Lady Arrested for Trafficking 5-day-old Baby In Cross River (Photo)
Tori News:
Lady Arrested for Trafficking 5-day-old Baby In Cross River (Photo)
More Picks
1
FG approves N805.7m to enhance security at EFCC headquarters -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
2
Dangote truck caught with 600 smuggled rice, three arrested -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
3
Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
4
Senate, Reps joint committee approve N74bn budget for police trust fund -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
5
2023 elections: INEC announces date for resumption of continuous voter registration -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel -
Top Naija,
8 hours ago
7
IGP launches 'Operation Restore Peace' in Port-Harcourt to end insurgency activities in South-South zone -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
8
Nigerians react as video of NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo marrying a woman who isn't Ehi Ogbebor is shared online (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Buhari Assures Investors Of Stable Fiscal Policies, Urges More Training, Employment Of Youths -
PUO Reports,
24 hours ago
10
Nigeria Governors’ Forum pledge to implement fiscal sustainability plan -
National Accord,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...