Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Leaked Memo: Nigeria's agric ministry approves N30m for mosque construction
News photo The Punch  - Agriculture and Rural Development has come under fire on social media following a leaked memo conveying the approval of N30m for the construction of a ‘Friday’ mosque

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Leaked Memo: Agric Ministry Votes N30m For Mosque Construction Leadership:
Leaked Memo: Agric Ministry Votes N30m For Mosque Construction
Agric ministry approved N30m for mosque construction, internal memo reveals The Cable:
Agric ministry approved N30m for mosque construction, internal memo reveals
In leaked memo, Nigeria’s Minister of Agric caught approving money to build mosque Ripples Nigeria:
In leaked memo, Nigeria’s Minister of Agric caught approving money to build mosque
Leaked Memo: Nigeria’s Agric Ministry Approves N30m For Mosque Construction The Nigeria Lawyer:
Leaked Memo: Nigeria’s Agric Ministry Approves N30m For Mosque Construction
Federal Agric ministry awards contract for construction of mosque The Eagle Online:
Federal Agric ministry awards contract for construction of mosque
Nigeria’s Agric Ministry Approves N30m For Mosque Construction News Break:
Nigeria’s Agric Ministry Approves N30m For Mosque Construction
Leaked Memo Revealed Nigeria’s Agric Ministry Approved N30m For Mosque Construction Investor King:
Leaked Memo Revealed Nigeria’s Agric Ministry Approved N30m For Mosque Construction


   More Picks
1 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 UPDATE – Miyetti Allah: North Can’t Ignore South’s Decision On Open Grazing - Salone, 16 hours ago
3 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 11 hours ago
4 Actress, Yvonne Jegede hints at finding love again in interesting question asked on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Davido, Don Jazzy lament state of Nigeria - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 Oduduwa, Biafra Republics Coming Soon, Nnamdi Kanu Says - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 “Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) - Correct Kid, 4 hours ago
8 Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards - The Cable, 7 hours ago
9 Nigerians react as video of NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo marrying a woman who isn't Ehi Ogbebor is shared online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info