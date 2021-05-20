Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Vigilante man accidentally kills 2 in Edo
Daily Post  - A yet to be identified vigilante member on Thursday, shot two persons dead in Efehi Street, off College Road, Aduwawa axis, in Ikpoba Okha local

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2 Shot Dead By Vigilante In Edo Leadership:
2 Shot Dead By Vigilante In Edo
Edo vigilante shoots man, woman dead PM News:
Edo vigilante shoots man, woman dead
Edo Vigilance group member shoots man, woman dead The News:
Edo Vigilance group member shoots man, woman dead
Horror! Vigilante Man Accidentally Kills 2 In Edo Republican Nigeria:
Horror! Vigilante Man Accidentally Kills 2 In Edo
Horror! Vigilante Man Accidentally Kills 2 In Edo Tori News:
Horror! Vigilante Man Accidentally Kills 2 In Edo


   More Picks
1 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 20 hours ago
2 Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
3 Battered kidnap victim shares her horrific experience in the kidnappers' den, including watching other victims get brutally killed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Davido, Don Jazzy lament state of Nigeria - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Oduduwa, Biafra Republics Coming Soon, Nnamdi Kanu Says - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 “Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) - Correct Kid, 13 hours ago
7 Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards - The Cable, 16 hours ago
8 Alleged assault: NBC invites Ordinary President for questioning, says ‘we can’t overlook this’ - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
9 Tiwa Savage stunned as fan tattoos name on chest - The Nation, 17 hours ago
10 Nigeria Governors’ Forum pledge to implement fiscal sustainability plan - National Accord, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info