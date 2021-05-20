Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why INEC may not conduct election in 2023 – Comedian, Basketmouth
News photo Daily Post  - Popular Nigerian Comedian, Basketmouth has warned that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC may not conduct the 2023 general election if hoodlums continue burning the electoral body’s offices across the country.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

