Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I Was Once Offered A Cheque Of N100M To Frame Davido For Murder of Tagbo Umeike” – Aloma DMW Reveals
Naija Diary  - Aloma, the former personal assistant of Davido has recounted how he was once offered a cheque of N100M to pin the death of Tagbo Umeike on the

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“I was once offered a cheque of N100M to frame Davido for murder” – Aloma DMW reveals Yaba Left Online:
“I was once offered a cheque of N100M to frame Davido for murder” – Aloma DMW reveals
"I Was Offered N100m To Say That Davido Killed Tagbo (Video)" - Aloma Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
"I Was Offered N100m To Say That Davido Killed Tagbo (Video)" - Aloma
They Offered Me N100m To Lie That Davido Killed Our Pal, Tagbo, Says Aloma The Will:
They Offered Me N100m To Lie That Davido Killed Our Pal, Tagbo, Says Aloma
"I was once offered a cheque of N100M to frame Davido for murder" - Aloma DMW reveals Gist Reel:
"I was once offered a cheque of N100M to frame Davido for murder" - Aloma DMW reveals
“I was once offered a cheque of N100M to frame Davido for murder” – Aloma DMW reveals Naija Parrot:
“I was once offered a cheque of N100M to frame Davido for murder” – Aloma DMW reveals
“I Was Offered N100m To Accuse Davido Of Killing His Friend Tagbo" – Aloma DMW [Video] Kanyi Daily:
“I Was Offered N100m To Accuse Davido Of Killing His Friend Tagbo" – Aloma DMW [Video]
I was offered N100m to incriminate Davido – Aloma See Naija:
I was offered N100m to incriminate Davido – Aloma


   More Picks
1 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 10 hours ago
3 Nigerians react as video of NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo marrying a woman who isn't Ehi Ogbebor is shared online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River - Daily Nigerian, 4 hours ago
5 Alleged assault: NBC invites Ordinary President for questioning, says ‘we can’t overlook this’ - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
6 Actress, Yvonne Jegede hints at finding love again in interesting question asked on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria Governors’ Forum pledge to implement fiscal sustainability plan - National Accord, 12 hours ago
8 “Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) - Correct Kid, 3 hours ago
9 Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards - The Cable, 5 hours ago
10 They should've won the show: Reactions as Ultimate Love Ikye and Theresa engaged - Legit, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info