Oyo Governor, Makinde’s Convoy Kills Young Boy In Ogbomoso During Campaign
News photo Republican Nigeria  - According to a report by SaharaReporters, a young boy was on Thursday killed by Governor Seyi Makinde’s convoy after the little kid ran into his convoy in Ogbomoso in Oyo State. This incident occurred during the Peoples Democratic Party’s campaign for ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Oyo Governor, @SeyiaMakinde’s Convoy Kills Young Boy In Ogbomoso During Campaign Sahara Reporters:
Oyo Governor, @SeyiaMakinde’s Convoy Kills Young Boy In Ogbomoso During Campaign
Gov Makinde refutes report of his convoy killing toddler in Ogbomoso Daily Post:
Gov Makinde refutes report of his convoy killing toddler in Ogbomoso
UPDATE: LG Poll Campaign: Makinde’s Convoy Kills Teenager In Ogbomoso Independent:
UPDATE: LG Poll Campaign: Makinde’s Convoy Kills Teenager In Ogbomoso
Makinde’s convoy not involved in Ogbomoso fatal accident PM News:
Makinde’s convoy not involved in Ogbomoso fatal accident
Makinde denies report of his convoy killing toddler in Ogbomoso Within Nigeria:
Makinde denies report of his convoy killing toddler in Ogbomoso
Oyo Governor, Makinde Tori News:
Oyo Governor, Makinde's Convoy Kills Young Boy In Ogbomoso During Campaign


