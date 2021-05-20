Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN Splashes N13.1Million Prize As 43rd CBN Senior Open Tennis Serves Off
News photo Independent  - ABUJA – Action returned to the tennis courts of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Thursday, as the 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sponsored National Senior Open Tennis Championship serves off with over 200 players ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN Senior Tennis Open Championship serves off in Abuja The Guardian:
CBN Senior Tennis Open Championship serves off in Abuja
CBN Senior Tennis Open Championship: Players jostle for N13.1 million prize The Sun:
CBN Senior Tennis Open Championship: Players jostle for N13.1 million prize
CBN Senior Tennis Open Championship Serves Off In Abuja The Street Journal:
CBN Senior Tennis Open Championship Serves Off In Abuja
N13m for grabs as CBN Tennis Open begins in Abuja News Diary Online:
N13m for grabs as CBN Tennis Open begins in Abuja
N13m for grabs as CBN Tennis Open begins in Abuja Prompt News:
N13m for grabs as CBN Tennis Open begins in Abuja


   More Picks
1 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 20 hours ago
2 Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
3 Battered kidnap victim shares her horrific experience in the kidnappers' den, including watching other victims get brutally killed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Davido, Don Jazzy lament state of Nigeria - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Oduduwa, Biafra Republics Coming Soon, Nnamdi Kanu Says - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 “Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) - Correct Kid, 13 hours ago
7 Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards - The Cable, 16 hours ago
8 Alleged assault: NBC invites Ordinary President for questioning, says ‘we can’t overlook this’ - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
9 Tiwa Savage stunned as fan tattoos name on chest - The Nation, 17 hours ago
10 Nigeria Governors’ Forum pledge to implement fiscal sustainability plan - National Accord, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info