Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps Demand Halt Of Electricity Tariff Hike, Kick Against Liability Transfer
Leadership  - The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, urged the federal government to direct the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to suspend the proposed increase in electricity tariff slated to commence in June. The House also mandated its ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps kick against transferred electricity debts Vanguard News:
Reps kick against transferred electricity debts
Reps halt proposed hike of electricity tariff Nigerian Tribune:
Reps halt proposed hike of electricity tariff
Reps direct NERC to halt electricity tariffs hike The Nation:
Reps direct NERC to halt electricity tariffs hike
House Of Reps Asks NERC To Suspend New Electricity Tariff The Trent:
House Of Reps Asks NERC To Suspend New Electricity Tariff
Reps Kick Against Transferred Electricity Debts The Street Journal:
Reps Kick Against Transferred Electricity Debts
Reps Direct NERC To Halt Electricity Tariff Hike Economic Confidential:
Reps Direct NERC To Halt Electricity Tariff Hike
Reps Direct NERC To Halt Electricity Tariffs Hike Benco News:
Reps Direct NERC To Halt Electricity Tariffs Hike
Halt planned tariff increase, Reps tells NERC Within Nigeria:
Halt planned tariff increase, Reps tells NERC
Suspend Electricity Tariff Hike In June, Reps Tell NERC News Probe:
Suspend Electricity Tariff Hike In June, Reps Tell NERC
National Assembly tells NERC to suspend electricity tariff increase in June - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
National Assembly tells NERC to suspend electricity tariff increase in June - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 22 hours ago
2 Battered kidnap victim shares her horrific experience in the kidnappers' den, including watching other victims get brutally killed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Reps Demand Halt Of Electricity Tariff Hike, Kick Against Liability Transfer - Leadership, 13 hours ago
4 Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
5 COVID-19: NCDC records 43 new cases, 36 recoveries - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
6 Davido, Don Jazzy lament state of Nigeria - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Oduduwa, Biafra Republics Coming Soon, Nnamdi Kanu Says - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
8 “Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) - Correct Kid, 15 hours ago
9 Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards - The Cable, 17 hours ago
10 Alleged internet fraud: EFCC arrests Lagos club owner, 14 others - The Nation, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info