Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari inducts 3 JF-17 aircraft at NAF 57th celebration
News photo The Guardian  - President Muhammadu Buhari has inducted three brand new JF-17 Thunder Multi-role fighter aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to boost its operation.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari inducts three new JF-17 fighter aircrafts into NAF The Sun:
Buhari inducts three new JF-17 fighter aircrafts into NAF
NAF inducts 3 Thunder Multi-Role Aircraft to fight bandits and terrorists AIT:
NAF inducts 3 Thunder Multi-Role Aircraft to fight bandits and terrorists
Buhari Inducts 3 JF-17 Aircraft At NAF 57th Celebration The Street Journal:
Buhari Inducts 3 JF-17 Aircraft At NAF 57th Celebration
Buhari inducts 3 JF-17 aircraft during NAF @ 57 celebration Daily Nigerian:
Buhari inducts 3 JF-17 aircraft during NAF @ 57 celebration
Buhari inducts 3 JF-17 aircraft @ NAF @ 57 celebration Prompt News:
Buhari inducts 3 JF-17 aircraft @ NAF @ 57 celebration


   More Picks
1 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 UPDATE – Miyetti Allah: North Can’t Ignore South’s Decision On Open Grazing - Salone, 16 hours ago
3 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 11 hours ago
4 Actress, Yvonne Jegede hints at finding love again in interesting question asked on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Davido, Don Jazzy lament state of Nigeria - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
6 Oduduwa, Biafra Republics Coming Soon, Nnamdi Kanu Says - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 “Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) - Correct Kid, 4 hours ago
8 Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards - The Cable, 7 hours ago
9 Nigerians react as video of NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo marrying a woman who isn't Ehi Ogbebor is shared online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info