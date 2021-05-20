Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


El-Rufai vs NLC: FG forms committee on Kaduna, workers’ sack to be reversed
News photo Daily Post  - The Federal Government has set up a 10-man committee to resolve the face-off between the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led Kaduna State Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige made the disclosure on ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG Meets With Kaduna Govt, NLC To Resolve Labour Dispute Channels Television:
FG Meets With Kaduna Govt, NLC To Resolve Labour Dispute
FG sets up committee to resolve NLC, Kaduna dispute The Nation:
FG sets up committee to resolve NLC, Kaduna dispute
NGF urges Kaduna Govt, NLC to resolve labour crisis Premium Times:
NGF urges Kaduna Govt, NLC to resolve labour crisis
FG constitute 10- man Committee on NLC, Kaduna govt face-off The Herald:
FG constitute 10- man Committee on NLC, Kaduna govt face-off
FG constitutes 10-man committee to resolve Kaduna govt, NLC dispute Ripples Nigeria:
FG constitutes 10-man committee to resolve Kaduna govt, NLC dispute
Strike: FG’s meeting with Organised Labour, Kaduna Govt about to start TVC News:
Strike: FG’s meeting with Organised Labour, Kaduna Govt about to start
FG constitute 10- man Committee on NLC, Kaduna govt face-off News Diary Online:
FG constitute 10- man Committee on NLC, Kaduna govt face-off
Kaduna Workers’ Sack: FG Sets Up Committee To Resolve NLC, El-Rufai Face-Off The Nigeria Lawyer:
Kaduna Workers’ Sack: FG Sets Up Committee To Resolve NLC, El-Rufai Face-Off
El-Rufai Vs NLC: FG Forms Committee On Kaduna, Workers’ Sack To Be Reversed Infotrust News:
El-Rufai Vs NLC: FG Forms Committee On Kaduna, Workers’ Sack To Be Reversed


   More Picks
1 UPDATE – Miyetti Allah: North Can’t Ignore South’s Decision On Open Grazing - Salone, 19 hours ago
2 Grazing ban: Northern govs can prohibit spare parts trading, says Malami - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 14 hours ago
4 Battered kidnap victim shares her horrific experience in the kidnappers' den, including watching other victims get brutally killed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Davido, Don Jazzy lament state of Nigeria - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Oduduwa, Biafra Republics Coming Soon, Nnamdi Kanu Says - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
7 “Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) - Correct Kid, 7 hours ago
8 Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards - The Cable, 10 hours ago
9 Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River - Daily Nigerian, 9 hours ago
10 Alleged assault: NBC invites Ordinary President for questioning, says ‘we can’t overlook this’ - Daily Nigerian, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info