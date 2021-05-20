Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osinbajo wades into dispute between CBN, governors over budget support repayment
News photo The Cable  - Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has waded into the dispute between governors and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over repayment dates for the N614 billion budget support facility extended to 35 states.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Rival Group kills Boko Haram leader, Shekau, takes over Sambisa Forest - Effiezy, 13 hours ago
2 Unrest in Oshodi as hoodlums kill Nigerian Airforce personnel - Top Naija, 16 hours ago
3 Battered kidnap victim shares her horrific experience in the kidnappers' den, including watching other victims get brutally killed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Davido, Don Jazzy lament state of Nigeria - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Oduduwa, Biafra Republics Coming Soon, Nnamdi Kanu Says - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 “Stop Telling me,I know”- Don Jazzy tells Nigerians as A$AP Rocky confirms being in a relationship with his long time Crush, Rihanna (video) - Correct Kid, 9 hours ago
7 Davido, Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards - The Cable, 11 hours ago
8 Suspected child trafficker arrested with 5-day-old baby in Cross River - Daily Nigerian, 10 hours ago
9 Alleged assault: NBC invites Ordinary President for questioning, says ‘we can’t overlook this’ - Daily Nigerian, 12 hours ago
10 Tiwa Savage stunned as fan tattoos name on chest - The Nation, 13 hours ago
