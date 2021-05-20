Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We Recovered N1bn Cash From A Civil Servant – EFCC
Leadership  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said it recovered over N1 billion cash in a single bank account belonging to a civil servant last week.

33 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

