I'm no longer independent woman, I need a man – Fanti Tukuwei
News photo Vanguard News  - By Ayo Onikoyi If the recent Instagram post by content creator/ fashion/beauty blogger and influencer, Fanti Tukuwei is anything to go by, the sensationally beautiful Bayelsan girl may have delisted herself from the list of feminist, independent women ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

