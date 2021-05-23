"Someone survived this?" Shock as man shares testimony of how he survived car accident







Ade Ori-Okin was in an accident at the Jabi/Kado bridge in Abuja but he came out with Linda Ikeji Blog - Nigerians are shocked after a man shared photos from the scene of the accident he survived.Ade Ori-Okin was in an accident at the Jabi/Kado bridge in Abuja but he came out with



News Credibility Score: 99%