My father beat me with sticks and machetes because our Bishop said I made him blind - 8-year-old girl rescued in Akwa Ibom recounts her ordeal
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - An 8-year-old girl rescued in Akwa Ibom has narrated how her father allegedly tried to kill her because their Bishop said she was the the cause of his blindness.

 

Mary was rescued

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

