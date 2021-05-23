Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Death Toll From Italy Cable Car Accident Rises To 12
News photo Channels Television  - The death toll from a cable car accident in Italy's northern Piedmont region on Sunday rose to 12, emergency services said.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Italy cable car accident kills eight The Guardian:
Italy cable car accident kills eight
Nine dead in Italy cable car accident The Punch:
Nine dead in Italy cable car accident
Cable Car Crashes To Ground In Northern Italy, 13 People Killed Independent:
Cable Car Crashes To Ground In Northern Italy, 13 People Killed
Italy Cable Car Accident Kills Eight The Street Journal:
Italy Cable Car Accident Kills Eight
Nine killed as cable car crashes in Lake Maggiore, Italy Oyo Gist:
Nine killed as cable car crashes in Lake Maggiore, Italy
Nine killed as cable car crashes in Italy PM News:
Nine killed as cable car crashes in Italy
Italian Cable Car Accident Kills At Least 8 Republican Nigeria:
Italian Cable Car Accident Kills At Least 8
Nine killed as cable car crashes in Italy See Naija:
Nine killed as cable car crashes in Italy


   More Picks
1 NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’ - Prompt News, 13 hours ago
2 Baba Ijesha: TAMPAN Guild of Directors suspend actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 8 hours ago
4 FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021 - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
5 Anthony Joshua ordered to defend his WBO heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk after the collapse of his mega-fight with Tyson Fury - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Nigeria declares 27 foreigners, 63 Nigerians wanted for violating COVID-19 quarantine laws - Global Upfront, 11 hours ago
7 I have no candidates in Lagos local council election – Tinubu - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
8 Recovered loots, assets: Reps' C'mte invites Malami, Ahmed, EFCC, ICPC, NSA, others for assessment - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian man and woman arrested in Libya for allegedly killing a foreigner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Nigeria Army Chief: General Attahiru’s possible successors emerge - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info