News at a Glance
NITDA Boss woos Venture Garden Group to join Bridge to MassChallenge Nigeria
News Diary Online
- The Director General, National Information Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has urged a leading provider of innovative, data-driven solutions, Venture Garden Group, to [...]
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
NITDA Boss Woos Firm To Join Bridge To MassChallenge Nigeria
Sundiata Post:
NITDA Boss Woos Venture Garden to Join Bridge to MassChallenge Nigeria
Mega News:
NITDA Boss Woos Venture Garden Group To Join Bridge to MassChallenge Nigeria
Tech Economy:
Bridge to MassChallenge Nigeria: NITDA Boss woos Venture Garden Group
More Picks
1
NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’ -
Prompt News,
13 hours ago
2
Baba Ijesha: TAMPAN Guild of Directors suspend actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
“29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 -
Kanyi Daily,
8 hours ago
4
FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021 -
Prompt News,
14 hours ago
5
Anthony Joshua ordered to defend his WBO heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk after the collapse of his mega-fight with Tyson Fury -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Nigeria declares 27 foreigners, 63 Nigerians wanted for violating COVID-19 quarantine laws -
Global Upfront,
11 hours ago
7
I have no candidates in Lagos local council election – Tinubu -
Ripples Nigeria,
15 hours ago
8
Recovered loots, assets: Reps' C'mte invites Malami, Ahmed, EFCC, ICPC, NSA, others for assessment -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
9
Nigerian man and woman arrested in Libya for allegedly killing a foreigner -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Nigeria Army Chief: General Attahiru’s possible successors emerge -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
