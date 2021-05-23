Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

N’digbo in US condemns shoot-at-sight order by IGP
News photo Daily Times  - By Tunde Opalana Ndigbo in diaspora living in the United States of America under the Coordination of World Igbo Congress (WIC), Igbo World Assembly (IWA) and Nzuko Umunna have strongly condemned the reported shoot-at-sight order issued by the Inspector ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

