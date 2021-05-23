Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gen Attahiru: CAN Youth Wing declares three-day mourning
News photo Vanguard News  - By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, youth wing, has declared three-day mourning over the demise of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers who died in a military plane crash in Kaduna.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gen Attahiru: CAN Youth Wing Declares Three-Day Mourning The Street Journal:
Gen Attahiru: CAN Youth Wing Declares Three-Day Mourning
Attahiru: CAN’s Youth Wing declares 3 days mourning for COAS, others; demands inquest, investigation Sundiata Post:
Attahiru: CAN’s Youth Wing declares 3 days mourning for COAS, others; demands inquest, investigation
Gen Attahiru: CAN Youth Wing declares three-day mourning Affairs TV:
Gen Attahiru: CAN Youth Wing declares three-day mourning
Anambra becomes first State to declare 3-days of mourning for General Attahiru, 10 others Global Upfront:
Anambra becomes first State to declare 3-days of mourning for General Attahiru, 10 others
The Tide:
Attahiru: CAN Youths Declare Three-Day Mourning


   More Picks
1 NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’ - Prompt News, 13 hours ago
2 Baba Ijesha: TAMPAN Guild of Directors suspend actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 8 hours ago
4 FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021 - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
5 Anthony Joshua ordered to defend his WBO heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk after the collapse of his mega-fight with Tyson Fury - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Nigeria declares 27 foreigners, 63 Nigerians wanted for violating COVID-19 quarantine laws - Global Upfront, 11 hours ago
7 I have no candidates in Lagos local council election – Tinubu - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
8 Recovered loots, assets: Reps' C'mte invites Malami, Ahmed, EFCC, ICPC, NSA, others for assessment - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian man and woman arrested in Libya for allegedly killing a foreigner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Nigeria Army Chief: General Attahiru’s possible successors emerge - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info