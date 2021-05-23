Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021
News photo Prompt News  - First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., has been awarded the 2021 ‘Retail Banking CEO of the Year Nigeria’; ‘Most innovative Retail Banking App Nigeria’ and ‘’Best [...]
The post FirstBank shines in Global BankingFinance Awards 2021 first appeared on Prompt News.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FirstBank wins 3 awards at Global Banking & Finance Awards Vanguard News:
FirstBank wins 3 awards at Global Banking & Finance Awards
FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021 The Herald:
FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021
FirstBank bags 3 awards at the Global Banking and Finance Awards 2021 Business Day:
FirstBank bags 3 awards at the Global Banking and Finance Awards 2021
FirstBank shines in Global Banking and Finance Awards 2021 National Accord:
FirstBank shines in Global Banking and Finance Awards 2021
FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021 News Diary Online:
FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021
FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021 The Eagle Online:
FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021
FirstBank Wins 3 Awards At Global Banking & Finance Awards The Street Journal:
FirstBank Wins 3 Awards At Global Banking & Finance Awards
FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021 News Verge:
FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021
FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021 Mega News:
FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021
FirstBank Shines In Global Banking, Finance Awards Global Village Extra:
FirstBank Shines In Global Banking, Finance Awards


   More Picks
1 NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’ - Prompt News, 13 hours ago
2 Baba Ijesha: TAMPAN Guild of Directors suspend actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 8 hours ago
4 FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021 - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
5 Anthony Joshua ordered to defend his WBO heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk after the collapse of his mega-fight with Tyson Fury - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Nigeria declares 27 foreigners, 63 Nigerians wanted for violating COVID-19 quarantine laws - Global Upfront, 12 hours ago
7 I have no candidates in Lagos local council election – Tinubu - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
8 Recovered loots, assets: Reps' C'mte invites Malami, Ahmed, EFCC, ICPC, NSA, others for assessment - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian man and woman arrested in Libya for allegedly killing a foreigner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Nigeria Army Chief: General Attahiru’s possible successors emerge - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info