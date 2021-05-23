Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’
News photo Prompt News  - The Nigeria Football Federation says it was immensely pained by news of the death of Head Coach of the Beach Soccer National Team (Supersand Eagles), [...]
The post NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’ first appeared on Prompt News.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’ The Guardian:
NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’
Audu Adamu Ejo, Super Sand Eagles coach, is dead The Cable:
Audu Adamu Ejo, Super Sand Eagles coach, is dead
Super Sand Eagles Head Coach Ejo Dies Complete Sports:
Super Sand Eagles Head Coach Ejo Dies
NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ coach ‘Ejo’ The Nation:
NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ coach ‘Ejo’
NFF Mourns Supersand Eagles Coach, Ejo Leadership:
NFF Mourns Supersand Eagles Coach, Ejo
NFF Mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’ The Street Journal:
NFF Mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’
Super Sand Eagles coach, Adamu Ejo is dead The News Guru:
Super Sand Eagles coach, Adamu Ejo is dead
NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ coach ‘Ejo’ Republican Nigeria:
NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ coach ‘Ejo’
Audu Adamu Ejo, Super Sand Eagles Coach, is Dead Affairs TV:
Audu Adamu Ejo, Super Sand Eagles Coach, is Dead
NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’ -NigPilot Nigerian Pilot:
NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’ -NigPilot
Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles coach, Audu Adamu is dead Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles coach, Audu Adamu is dead
Super Sand Eagles Coach Audu Adamu Ejo Is Dead Goal Ball Live:
Super Sand Eagles Coach Audu Adamu Ejo Is Dead


   More Picks
1 NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’ - Prompt News, 13 hours ago
2 Baba Ijesha: TAMPAN Guild of Directors suspend actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 8 hours ago
4 FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021 - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
5 Anthony Joshua ordered to defend his WBO heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk after the collapse of his mega-fight with Tyson Fury - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Nigeria declares 27 foreigners, 63 Nigerians wanted for violating COVID-19 quarantine laws - Global Upfront, 12 hours ago
7 I have no candidates in Lagos local council election – Tinubu - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
8 Recovered loots, assets: Reps' C'mte invites Malami, Ahmed, EFCC, ICPC, NSA, others for assessment - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian man and woman arrested in Libya for allegedly killing a foreigner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Nigeria Army Chief: General Attahiru’s possible successors emerge - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info