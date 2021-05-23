Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG sanctions 27 foreigners, 62 Nigerians for flouting COVID-19 travel protocol
News photo Vanguard News  - FG has announced sanctions for 27 foreigners and 62 Nigerians who recently returned from countries with high incidence of COVID-19.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG Sanctions 90 Travellers For Flouting COVID-19 Travel Protocol Biz Watch Nigeria:
FG Sanctions 90 Travellers For Flouting COVID-19 Travel Protocol
FG sanctions 27 foreigners, 62 Nigerians for violating COVID-19 protocols Ripples Nigeria:
FG sanctions 27 foreigners, 62 Nigerians for violating COVID-19 protocols
COVID-19: FG Places 90 Passengers Who Flouted Travel Protocols On Watch List Independent:
COVID-19: FG Places 90 Passengers Who Flouted Travel Protocols On Watch List
Nigeria Sanctions 89 Travellers Violating COVID-19 Protocols The Will:
Nigeria Sanctions 89 Travellers Violating COVID-19 Protocols
FG Sanctions 27 Foreigners, 62 Nigerians For Flouting COVID-19 Travel Protocol The Street Journal:
FG Sanctions 27 Foreigners, 62 Nigerians For Flouting COVID-19 Travel Protocol
90 Travellers Declared Wanted For Flouting COVID-19 Protocol Republican Nigeria:
90 Travellers Declared Wanted For Flouting COVID-19 Protocol
Nigeria To Punish 90 Travelers For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines Naija News:
Nigeria To Punish 90 Travelers For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines
90 Travellers Declared Wanted For Flouting COVID-19 Protocol Tori News:
90 Travellers Declared Wanted For Flouting COVID-19 Protocol


   More Picks
1 Imo attacks, open grazing ban: Uzodimma fumes as Delta monarchs back Southern govs - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
4 Truck crushes three on motorcycle to death in Ogun - The Nation, 9 hours ago
5 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Gennaro Gattuso sacked as Napoli manager after missing out on Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 UK Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson is fighting for her life after being shot in the head in London following "numerous death threats" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 How we foiled attempted kidnap, robbery by herdsmen along Akure/Ilesha highway – Police - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info