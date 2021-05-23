Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG declares 90 travellers 'persons of interest' for violating COVID protocol
News photo The Cable  - The presidential steering committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has declared 90 travellers as ‘persons of interest’ for violating the protocol for passengers arriving Nigeria from selected countries.Advertisement In a statement issued

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

90 Travellers Declared Wanted, Tagged ‘Persons Of Interest’ For Violating COVID Protocol Sahara Reporters:
90 Travellers Declared Wanted, Tagged ‘Persons Of Interest’ For Violating COVID Protocol
COVID-19: FG declares 90 travellers from Brazil, India, Turkey wanted The Punch:
COVID-19: FG declares 90 travellers from Brazil, India, Turkey wanted
COVID-19: Nigerian Govt declares 90 travellers from India, Brazil, Turkey wanted The News:
COVID-19: Nigerian Govt declares 90 travellers from India, Brazil, Turkey wanted
FG declares 90 travellers from India, Brazil, Turkey wanted Within Nigeria:
FG declares 90 travellers from India, Brazil, Turkey wanted
FG Declares 90 Travellers From India, Brazil, Turkey ‘Persons Of Interest’ For Violating COVID-19 Protocol Mojidelano:
FG Declares 90 Travellers From India, Brazil, Turkey ‘Persons Of Interest’ For Violating COVID-19 Protocol
FG declares 90 travellers from India, Brazil, Turkey wanted Republican Nigeria:
FG declares 90 travellers from India, Brazil, Turkey wanted


   More Picks
1 NFF mourns Supersand Eagles’ Coach, Audu Adamu ‘Ejo’ - Prompt News, 13 hours ago
2 Baba Ijesha: TAMPAN Guild of Directors suspend actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 8 hours ago
4 FirstBank shines in Global Banking/Finance Awards 2021 - Prompt News, 14 hours ago
5 Anthony Joshua ordered to defend his WBO heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk after the collapse of his mega-fight with Tyson Fury - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Nigeria declares 27 foreigners, 63 Nigerians wanted for violating COVID-19 quarantine laws - Global Upfront, 12 hours ago
7 I have no candidates in Lagos local council election – Tinubu - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
8 Recovered loots, assets: Reps' C'mte invites Malami, Ahmed, EFCC, ICPC, NSA, others for assessment - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian man and woman arrested in Libya for allegedly killing a foreigner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Nigeria Army Chief: General Attahiru’s possible successors emerge - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info