Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Harry Kane Wins Premier League Golden Boot And Playmaker of the Season Award
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Tottenham striker Harry Kane has become the first player in 22 years to win both the Premier League’s Golden Boot and top the assists charts in the same campaign.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Salah reacts as Harry Kane wins Premier League Golden Boot Daily Post:
EPL: Salah reacts as Harry Kane wins Premier League Golden Boot
Harry Kane wins the Premier League Golden Boot matching Alan Shearer Linda Ikeji Blog:
Harry Kane wins the Premier League Golden Boot matching Alan Shearer's record
Kane pips Salah to Premier League Golden Boot Daily Times:
Kane pips Salah to Premier League Golden Boot
Kane beats Salah to Premier League Golden Boot after final-day goal Ripples Nigeria:
Kane beats Salah to Premier League Golden Boot after final-day goal
Harry Kane wins Premier League Golden Boot for the third time PM News:
Harry Kane wins Premier League Golden Boot for the third time
EPL: Salah reacts as Harry Kane wins Premier League Golden Boot Republican Nigeria:
EPL: Salah reacts as Harry Kane wins Premier League Golden Boot
Harry Kane wins the Premier League Golden Boot matching Alan Shearer Within Nigeria:
Harry Kane wins the Premier League Golden Boot matching Alan Shearer's record
Harry Kane wins Golden Boot ahead of Salah See Naija:
Harry Kane wins Golden Boot ahead of Salah


   More Picks
1 Imo attacks, open grazing ban: Uzodimma fumes as Delta monarchs back Southern govs - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
4 Truck crushes three on motorcycle to death in Ogun - The Nation, 9 hours ago
5 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Gennaro Gattuso sacked as Napoli manager after missing out on Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 UK Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson is fighting for her life after being shot in the head in London following "numerous death threats" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 How we foiled attempted kidnap, robbery by herdsmen along Akure/Ilesha highway – Police - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info