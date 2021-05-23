Nigeria declares 27 foreigners, 63 Nigerians wanted for violating COVID-19 quarantine laws





Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) ... Global Upfront - Nigeria's Federal Government has declared a total of 90 people, including 63 Nigerians and 27 foreigners, wanted for violating the quarantine provisions of the COVID-19 guidelines.Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) ...



News Credibility Score: 99%