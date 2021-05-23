Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dominican singer goes viral as he weds in T-shirt and ripped jeans while keeping a straight face (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Dominican singer, Nfasis, got married in a T-shirt and ripped jean shorts and this has made him go viral.

 

Not only was he so casually dressed for his big day, he also wore a stra

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Groom shows up at wedding in T-shirt, ripped jeans The Nation:
PHOTOS: Groom shows up at wedding in T-shirt, ripped jeans
Dominican singer, Nfasis goes viral as he weds in T-shirt and ripped jeans (Photos) Yaba Left Online:
Dominican singer, Nfasis goes viral as he weds in T-shirt and ripped jeans (Photos)
Groom goes viral for his white wedding in T-shirt and ripped jeans Lailas News:
Groom goes viral for his white wedding in T-shirt and ripped jeans
Dominican singer goes viral as he weds in T-shirt and ripped jeans while keeping a straight face Instablog 9ja:
Dominican singer goes viral as he weds in T-shirt and ripped jeans while keeping a straight face
Man goes viral as he shows up at his wedding, dressed in T-shirt and ripped jeans (Photos) Luci Post:
Man goes viral as he shows up at his wedding, dressed in T-shirt and ripped jeans (Photos)
Dominican singer, Nfasis goes viral as he weds in T-shirt and ripped jeans (Photos) Naija Parrot:
Dominican singer, Nfasis goes viral as he weds in T-shirt and ripped jeans (Photos)
Groom Wears T-shirt And Ripped Jeans For His White Wedding (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Groom Wears T-shirt And Ripped Jeans For His White Wedding (Video)
VIRAL VIDEO: Social Media Agog As Groom Rocks T-shirt And Ripped Jeans For His White Wedding The Genius Media:
VIRAL VIDEO: Social Media Agog As Groom Rocks T-shirt And Ripped Jeans For His White Wedding
Groom Wears T-shirt And Ripped Jeans For His White Wedding (Video) Tori News:
Groom Wears T-shirt And Ripped Jeans For His White Wedding (Video)


   More Picks
1 Imo attacks, open grazing ban: Uzodimma fumes as Delta monarchs back Southern govs - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
4 Truck crushes three on motorcycle to death in Ogun - The Nation, 9 hours ago
5 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Gennaro Gattuso sacked as Napoli manager after missing out on Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 UK Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson is fighting for her life after being shot in the head in London following "numerous death threats" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 How we foiled attempted kidnap, robbery by herdsmen along Akure/Ilesha highway – Police - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info