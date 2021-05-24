Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Champions League final: Tuchel worried over Mendy's injury ahead of Man City clash
Daily Post  - Chelsea goalkeeper, Eduoard Mendy, could miss the team's Champions League final against Manchester City, after suffering a rib injury during the defeat to

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man City wins give Chelsea boost ahead of Champions League final: Tuchel The Guardian:
Man City wins give Chelsea boost ahead of Champions League final: Tuchel
Chelsea The Punch:
Chelsea 'lucky' to qualify for Champions League –Tuchel
Man City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Tuchel Reveals Positive Mendy Injury Update Complete Sports:
Man City vs Chelsea UCL Final: Tuchel Reveals Positive Mendy Injury Update
Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Hopeful Mendy Is Fit For Champions League Final (See What He Said) Naija Loaded:
Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Hopeful Mendy Is Fit For Champions League Final (See What He Said)
Man City Wins Give Chelsea Boost Ahead Of Champions League Final: Tuchel The Street Journal:
Man City Wins Give Chelsea Boost Ahead Of Champions League Final: Tuchel
Tuchel hopeful over Mendy, Kante’s fitness ahead of UCL final PM News:
Tuchel hopeful over Mendy, Kante’s fitness ahead of UCL final
EPL: Chelsea lucky to qualify for Champions League – Tuchel Republican Nigeria:
EPL: Chelsea lucky to qualify for Champions League – Tuchel
Champions League final: Tuchel gives update on Kante, Mendy facing Man City See Naija:
Champions League final: Tuchel gives update on Kante, Mendy facing Man City


   More Picks
1 Imo attacks, open grazing ban: Uzodimma fumes as Delta monarchs back Southern govs - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
2 Consider an Igbo man to replace late Chief of Army Staff General Attahiru - Reno Omokri tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 “29 In Lagos, 3 In Abia” – Nigeria Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,019 - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
4 Truck crushes three on motorcycle to death in Ogun - The Nation, 9 hours ago
5 I?m the only Nigerian governor who does not receive monthly salary ? Anambra state governor, Obiano, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Full list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Gennaro Gattuso sacked as Napoli manager after missing out on Champions League - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 One student dies, others recuperating in hospital following fire outbreak at fuel station while they were charging their phones - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 UK Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson is fighting for her life after being shot in the head in London following "numerous death threats" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 How we foiled attempted kidnap, robbery by herdsmen along Akure/Ilesha highway – Police - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info